Video

Cardiology: Step One…

Author:
John G. McGinnity MS, PA-C, DFAAPA
Publish date: December 28, 2017

In this "3 in 3" video, John G. McGinnity MS, PA-C, DFAAPA, emphasizes the basic approaches to assessing a patient with cardiac symptoms.

Video

Update on Otitis

Author:
B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C
Publish date: December 26, 2017

In this "3 in 3" video, B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C, walks you through the treatment basics for acute otitis media in children.

Video

Update on Sinusitis

Author:
B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C
Publish date: December 20, 2017

In this "3 in 3" video, B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C, describes viral and bacterial sinusitis and offers treatment options in the setting of...

MS Consult

Bladder Complications in MS

Author:
Denise R. Bruen, MSN, APRN-BC, MSCN

When does weakness in MS signify more than just ... well, weakness? And what if suspected MS really isn't MS at all? Here's what you need to know...

DermaDiagnosis

Even Grandma Can’t Cure This

Author:
Joe R. Monroe, MPAS, PA

This 16-year-old girl has had an itchy rash on her calf for weeks. She's tried several different remedies—including Grandma's "family recipe"—but...

Commentary

Job Satisfaction

Are you, the NPs and PAs of 2017, proud of your profession? We polled 900 US clinicians in our second annual job satisfaction survey. Here are...

