Hypercalcemia, Parathyroid Disease, Vitamin D Deficiency
In this "3 in 3" video, Ji Hyun (CJ) Chun, PA-C, BC-ADM, explains elevated calcium level work-up, parathyroid and vitamin D level associated with...
In this "3 in 3" video, John G. McGinnity MS, PA-C, DFAAPA, emphasizes the basic approaches to assessing a patient with cardiac symptoms.
In this "3 in 3" video, Ji Hyun (CJ) Chun, PA-C, BC-ADM, talks about the most common pituitary disorders: elevated prolactin levels, pituitary...
In this "3 in 3" video, B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C, walks you through the treatment basics for acute otitis media in children.
In this "3 in 3" video, B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C, describes viral and bacterial sinusitis and offers treatment options in the setting of...
The ADA document is the first to support use of these drugs for their cardioprotective effect.
When does weakness in MS signify more than just ... well, weakness? And what if suspected MS really isn't MS at all? Here's what you need to know...
In this "3 in 3" video, B. Gwen Carlton, DNP, FNP, AE-C, defines the differences between pneumonia and bronchitis, providing treatment options in...
As the editor of Clinician Reviews, I am honored to announce that the journal is the recipient of the National Kidney Foundation’s...
This 16-year-old girl has had an itchy rash on her calf for weeks. She's tried several different remedies—including Grandma's "family recipe"—but...
Findings of small increased risk of congenital cardiac malformations should help guide treatment of ADHD in women of reproductive age, researchers...
Are you, the NPs and PAs of 2017, proud of your profession? We polled 900 US clinicians in our second annual job satisfaction survey. Here are...
Patients on warfarin and antiplatelet/NSAID regimens are likely to benefit from the gastroprotective effect of proton pump inhibitors, but those...
Following a low-calorie diet for 1 year is enough to reverse type 2 diabetes.
Autism spectrum disorder was almost three times as prevalent in boys as in girls in 2014-2016.
Hypercholesterolemia: Physical examination
